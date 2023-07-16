A ZAMBIAN businesswoman has died while on a bus trip from Lusaka to Johannesburg.



Ms Given Noktula Mbuyisa’s sister Karen Mumba confirmed the death.



According to Zambia Association in South Africa (ZASA) president, Ferdinand Simaanya Ms Mumba said that her sister was on her way to Johannesburg for business but suddenly started feeling very hot.



“She asked the bus driver to allow her to step outside the bus for fresh air,” he said.



Mr Simaanya said Ms Mbuyisa unfortunately collapsed and was certified dead by the paramedics who rushed to the scene.



He said the deceased’s body has been deposited at Polokwane General Hospital State mortuary.



“We have asked summit life to start the process of repatriating the body to Zambia,” Mr Simaanya said.

