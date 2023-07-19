ZAMBIAN DIES ON ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANE

Addis Ababa… Tuesday 19th July 2023

A sixty-nine-year-old Zambian man of Riverside area in Kitwe has died on an Ethiopian Airlines plane while traveling from Chicago, USA, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Ndola.

The deceased man, identified as Joseph Phiri, had traveled to the USA for further medical treatment arranged by his son based in Chicago.

According to the deceased man’s wife, Mrs. Ruth Phiri, Mr. Phiri has been unwell for a while now, and his situation worsened on 18th July 2023 on their way from Chicago via Addis Ababa to Ndola.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Mrs. Rose Sakala, confirmed the death of Mr. Phiri and indicated that the body has since been deposited to St. Paul’s Millenium Hospital.

The Ambassador indicated that a postmortem is expected to take place on 19th July while arrangements to transport the body to Ndola are already underway.

She said the Mission and the family are working hand in hand to ensure that all required procedures are undertaken in Ethiopia without much delay.

Issued by;

Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza

First Secretary (Press &Tourism)

Addis Ababa

Ethiopia