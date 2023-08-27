ZAMBIAN GOLDGATE SUSPECTS GET MORE CHARGES

By Rhodah Mvula

Four Zambian suspects in the Goldgate saga have been charged with Espionage and Obtaining Goods by false pretenses.

According to information reaching Diamond Media, each suspect has been charged with one count of Espionage Contrary to Section 3(a) of the State Security Act.

The suspects are also charged with one count each for Obtaining Goods by false pretenses Contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code.

The accused linked to the alleged scandal are, Shadreck Kasanda, Jim Belemu, Patrick Kawanu and Mulungu Diangamo.

Source: Diamond TV