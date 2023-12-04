ZAMBIAN INTERNATIONAL JUSTIN SHONGA HELPS FC GAGRA AVOID RELEGATION PLAYOFFS WITH IMPRESSIVE 9-0 VICTORY

Zambian international Justin Shonga played his part in FC Gagra’s impressive 9-0 victory over FC Samtredia on the final day of the CrystalBet Erovnuli Liga season, helping the club avoid relegation playoffs.

Gagra went into the match needing a win and hoping that FC Telavi, the team above them in the table, would fail to win their away match against FC Dila Gori. Fortunately, FC Dila Gori obliged with a 3-1 victory, ensuring that Gagra would finish above FC Telavi and avoid relegation playoffs.

Shonga, who joined Gagra in July of this year from Nkwazi football club, managed to score 2 goals and provide two assists in 16 games for the club. While he couldn’t find the back of the net on the final day despite his side scoring 9 goals, the Zambian international was instrumental in their victory.

Georgian international attacker Zurab Museliani, aged 24, was the star of the show for Gagra, scoring an amazing seven goals and providing one assist. Six of those goals came from open play, with the other one coming from a penalty kick. Museliani’s performance helped him end the season on a high note.

Other goals for Gagra came from Vladislav Khomutov and Saba Aroshidze.

With the season now over, it remains to be seen whether Justin Shonga will continue his career in Georgia or seek opportunities elsewhere.- Zed Sport

Photo Credit: FC Gagra