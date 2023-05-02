ZAMBIAN MAN IN GAY MARRIAGE ASKS AUTHORITIES TO ALLOW HIM VISIT ZAMBIA

MWENYA MULENGA a man from Zambia who is married to another man in Puerto Rico has written to the Zambian immigration authorities to allow him visit home with his husband.

A Zambian Post Journalist learns that Mwenya Wayne Mulenga from Kabwe central province, got married to his husband Gregory Michael Scott in 2018.

The gay couple got married in Puerto Rico 🇵🇷in a colorful wedding ceremony as the Zambian man sang local songs “nasekele nasekela natemwa”.

Mwenya says he is planning to come home with his husband for a visit at the Victoria falls in Livingston and also introduce his husband to other family members.

-Zambian Post