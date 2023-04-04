ZAMBIAN MISSIONARY KILLED BY BURKINABE SOLDIERS

A Zambia Catholic father working with Missionaries of Africa has been killed by security forces in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, which has been at the epicentre of Islamic extremist violence that is cutting across the continent.

Father Moses Simukonde, 34, was killed last Wednesday when he was passing through a check-point set up by the Burkinabe authorities, who for seven years have been fighting Islamists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands and is reported to have displaced about 10 percent of the country’s 20 million people and destabilised the landlocked nation.

The Burkinabe authorities are said to have described the death of Fr Simukonde, who has also spent time in Niger and Burkina Faso as a missionary, as a “tragic accident.