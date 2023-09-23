Zambian nurse’s aid accused of rape in USA

Zambian nurse’s aid accused of rape in Missouri

Nurse’s aide faces rape charges in alleged patient assault

BRIDGETON, Mo. – A nurse’s aide is accused of sexually assaulting a patient at DePaul Hospital in April. Felix Mumba, 38, is facing felony rape charges. The court has set the bond at $500,000 in cash only.

The Bridgeton Police Department reported that on or about April 8, 2022, Mumba sexually assaulted a woman. At the time, Mumba was employed as a certified nursing assistant at DePaul Hospital, where the victim was a patient.

https://fox2now.com/news/missouri/nurses-aide-faces-rape-charges-in-alleged-patient-assault