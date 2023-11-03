Zambian Patriots Will Triumph Over Their Despotic, Arrogant And Ignorant Puppet Hichilema- Fred M’membe

ZAMBIAN PATRIOTS WILL TRIUMPH OVER THEIR DESPOTIC, ARROGANT AND IGNORANT PUPPET HICHILEMA

There is more that needs to be done to defend, protect and safeguard our country’s dignity and sovereignty.

We need to stand together and resist the tyranny, oppression and repression that has taken hold in the country today.

This country is on a road to destruction and chaos, and what is clearly needed is a better understanding of, not just Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his corrupt puppet regime’s draconian intentions, but the deliberate silence and complicit acts of Mr Hichilema’s puppet masters like US, Britain and the European Union.

Therefore, comprehending and understanding the deliberate intentions to destroy our country by both Mr Hichilema and his puppet masters is the first step to redeem ourselves. We say this because at rate we are going and when one critically analyses the reckless destruction of our institutions of governance such as the judiciary, legislature and many others, by this regime, it’s clear that Zambia is thirsty for another wave of liberation from this intolerant, repressive and corrupt regime and its puppet masters.

And we must by all means necessary come together and take the necessary steps to restore order, stability and democracy in our country. Particularly, that we have all witnessed how the silence of the West is fueling further abuse and violations of human rights, interference with state systems like the courts and the police, and general lack of respect for the rule of law by this corrupt puppet regime.

As all this is taking place, the enthusiasm from the West that has always greeted our nation and others whenever similar abuses occur is missing. Why?

Well, it is because the West is complicit in the destruction of our multiparty democracy and our country by Mr Hichilema. To them, we are just another African country and they don’t care or mind how we end up. Even if Zambia is set on fire through Mr Hichilema’s careless actions, they don’t care, so long as their puppet remains in charge and enables to get whatever they want in terms of our natural resources and can set up their AFRICOM facilities without impediments. This is exactly how the West has created wars and destroyed countries before. It’s through unpatriotic and irresponsible puppet leaders like Mr Hichilema.

No doubt, the West is propping up Mr Hichilema as the new leader to protect and advance Western imperialism and its interests in our country, our region and our continent. That is why they’re cannot prevent the abuses, protect human rights or call- out Mr Hichilema for his excesses, violations and dictatorial tendencies.

In short, the West is happy and sees nothing wrong with what is happening in Zambia today. They see nothing wrong with the wanton destruction of our democracy and the destruction of the country in which we live in.

No wonder they can afford to watch the unprecedented incidents like what we witnessed in Parliament yesterday with a smile because to them, we are just Africans! We mean nothing and will always amount to nothing.

But this will not be allowed to continue. Whilst they can tolerate Mr Hichilema, the Zambian people can’t tolerate him and his brutal and bovine behaviour.

Let them know that this dictatorship they’re trying to instal in this country will not work. It will backfire badly.

Ours is not a nation that was established, built and sustained through puppetry and Western stoogeism.

We are a country and a people that have always believed that we are our own liberators and have never had any doubt about our own ability and destiny.

They can plan and attempt to execute their dreams but they must know that their intentions will never be fulfilled. Zambia is never short of brave, capable and determined citizens to defend it like our Ngoni ancestors did from December 1987 to February 4, 1898. They must know that Mr Hichilema will be democratically defeated and shamed together with his puppet masters by the people of this country.

This regime will regret the consequences of its present actions and wish they never ruled this country.

No matter what they do, who kill, try to exclude Zambian patriots will triumph over their despotic, arrogant and ignorant puppet Hichilema.

Mark our words!

Aluta Continua!

Victoria acerta!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party