ZAMBIAN SOCCER LEGEND KENNEDY MWEENE RETIRES FROM FOOTBALL

Kennedy Mweene has announced his retirement from football. He has been given a role on the Mamelodi Sundowns technical bench as an Assistant Goalkeeper Coach.

“Today, I announce the end of my playing career. Now I can’t wait to get started and really enjoy my other passion.” Mweene

What a career!

1× Africa Cup of Nations

8x PSL League Titles

1x CAF Champions League

1x CAF Super League

3x Nedbank Cups

2x Telkom Knockout

1x MTN 8

1x NFD Title

