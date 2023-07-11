ZAMBIAN SOCCER LEGEND KENNEDY MWEENE RETIRES FROM FOOTBALL
Kennedy Mweene has announced his retirement from football. He has been given a role on the Mamelodi Sundowns technical bench as an Assistant Goalkeeper Coach.
“Today, I announce the end of my playing career. Now I can’t wait to get started and really enjoy my other passion.” Mweene
What a career!
1× Africa Cup of Nations
8x PSL League Titles
1x CAF Champions League
1x CAF Super League
3x Nedbank Cups
2x Telkom Knockout
1x MTN 8
1x NFD Title
Paul Shalala.