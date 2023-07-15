Zambian Socialist leader to Escalate His Anti-HH Campaign.
By Sitambile Bonambi/14-07-23/Kimberly [email protected]
Fred M’membe, the leader of the Zambian Socialist Party, is ramping up his attacks on President Hakainde Hichilema, accusing him of being a liar and unreliable for failing to fulfill his campaign promises. Multiple sources from M’membe’s party and the Zambia Intelligence community have revealed that he has selectively focused on the promises made by President Hakainde during his time in opposition, which he has yet to fulfill in his nearly two years in office.
M’membe, a former newspaper owner whose publication was shut down by the previous government due to non-compliance with tax regulations, established a political party based on the principles of the Cuban Socialist Party. Before entering politics, he used his Post Newspaper to promote his ideology and position himself as a key influencer in Zambian politics.
During his campaign, M’membe conducted a divisive tribal campaign that polarized politics and marginalized the Tonga people of Southern Zambia, the homeland of President Hakainde Hichilema and his party predecessor Anderson Mazoka.
Fred M’membe is widely seen as the source of sectarianism and ethnic hatred that characterized the ten years of the Patriotic Front, a party that Hichilema’s UPND defeated by a significant margin in the 2021 elections.
His sudden transformation from being one of Zambia’s wealthiest capitalists to a socialist has raised eyebrows. M’membe was once the proud owner of a Hummer SUV but failed to meet his obligations to his workers, including remitting their pension contributions, and evaded taxes for his newspaper.
He also co-owned an airline, Zambian Airways, which went bankrupt within a few months of its operation.
According to sources, Fred M’membe has been deeply unsettled by President Hichilema’s notable achievements in the negotiations for Zambia’s loan rescheduling, and he aims to undermine these successes. He has attempted to label Hichilema as an imperialist collaborator and a conspirator of white capital.
Hichilema has made significant strides in various socioeconomic areas. He has decentralized the processes related to the Constituency Development Fund, which were previously centralized in Lusaka. Additionally, he has substantially increased CDF funding across the board, by almost 300%, while implementing free education from primary to secondary school and reintroducing meal allowances for students in public universities. He has also been committed to fighting corruption and has eliminated political hooliganism perpetrated by thugs affiliated with the previous Patriotic Front Party government of President Edgar Lungu.
No normal person can vote for fuledi mmembe,I better vote for Charles chanda or andford mawere Banda not this tribalist.HH well done for not answering back.
Bwana, you will simply decampaign yourself. Each day The Zambians are Realizing the Great potential and credibility of HH as a president.
Most people who hate HH are very bitter evil people. These haters are very tribalism and are bitter evil people. ECL leads the way in this bitter evil and Mmembe is second. These people are far from genuine. HH is actually a child of God, a genuine Christian and unfortunately for his haters, the more they hate him the more God’s grace abounds for him. God will use HH to bless Zambians so much so that even the haters will be silenced. All these chilufya Tayalis nakachinda Lusambo and all are desciples of one ECL, number one hater of HH who lost to HH terribly.
Zambians will never allow a Tax criminal to rule them. We are now aware about the high leadership bar required for presidency. Not a business failure like Membe….. The man’s
skin is quickly turning grey and skinny due to hatred…has he got skin problems?…
From 1991 thieves formed a cartel and embarked on an evil mission to use my uninformed fellow northerners to share and abuse power. The so called educated “elite” and “enlightened” individuals from the norths like my elder brothers and ba Nawakwi, Luo, M’membe, Chilangwa, Mutati, Chiluba, Chitala, Kalifungwa, Sichinga brothers etc were taught the tricks of manipulation much to the detriment of the country’s economy and they all enjoyed a celestial life with their kids getting to universities abroad and as for Luo sending siblings to medical school at UNZA and post graduate specialisation while other Zambians watched and waited on the long list which kept growing. We northerners became known as thieves by our Southern and Western province brothers and sisters…that stigma is still there and will take long to erase.
Now God in his boundless wisdom has unyoked his sheep through HH. He prepared HH for the war to the helm by teaching him not to trust even his tribesmen by demonstrating through the Anderson Mazoka – Request Muntanga saga…that is why HH wisely eats alone…clever man.
Now we are in God’s appointed times. Let us protect HH with all our strength, minds and souls so that our people may prosper once again as it was at independence.
He is human and can make mistakes but he is the best man for the job…ECL and his tandem of thieves wanted to kill him but God prevailed…the enemies are unrepentant until the lord strikes them yo their graves.
You all spend time attacking or defending people who dont even know you personally. Worry about the welfare of your parents and relatives, not these politicians who give you nothing. Wake up people!