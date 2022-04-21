Zambian student arrested in Russia on ‘Nazism’ charges for twerking at war memorial
A female student has been arrested in Russia for allegedly “rehabilitating Nazism” by twerking in front of a war memorial.
The 21-year-old — identified by local media as Zambian national Rebecca Ziba — was detained after she posted a video of herself on Instagram.
In the footage — posted alongside a joking caption — she can be seen dancing next to a World War II memorial in Khanty-Mansiysk.
Russian investigators have described her actions as “obscene” and “insulting” and have charged her under Part 4 of Art. 354.1 of the Criminal Code, which accuses a person of “rehabilitating nazism”.
The regional Investigative Committee said in a statement that the video of Ziba dancing had been posted on social media “accompanied by an offensive inscription”.
The student faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 3 million roubles (€34,430) if found guilty of “desecrating a symbol of Russian military glory”.
The Memorial of Glory in Khanty-Mansiysk is dedicated to soldiers who died during the “Great Patriotic War” against Nazi Germany.
The Russian Investigative Committee also published a video of Rebecca Ziba sitting in what appears to be an interrogation room, where she confesses and apologises for her actions
This lady did not even know anything about NAZISM, all she wanted was a light moment, the foreign affairs ministry should engage their counterparts to resolve this issue, she is just a victim of circumstances.
samlindo you are a fool.ignorance of the law is no defence.when that person went to that country she was told the do and donts.so why do you want the zambian govt to waste money on an idiot.let her dance to her tune of foolishness
Twerking has become an infectious disease in most young Ladies today. Colleges schools and even religious organizations. Those with big butts are notorious. Recently we saw nurse trainees reprimanded for the same. Just like covid 19, this behavior whatever you call it, its going to be with us for a long time.
I just visited my friend recently who happen to have two young daughters. These two young, cute and with angelic looks , were twerking innocently in living as their mother claps for them in unison with musin at the background. This kind of upbringing, only God knows.
A sensible person would have read the times and perhaps avoided this altogether.
At the time when your country is having a frosty relationship with your host country is the time when you keep your head low and avoid trouble. But girl decides to be to clever; decides to do stupid things and falls prey to Russia’s foolish antics.
She only has herself to blame plus her mother for the bad upbringing! Seriousness and judgement are very important in whatever one does especially in a foreign country!!
This is the same nonsense some stupid humanitarian groups were castigating the nursing college about.
I believe she read about the twerking nurses and realised most activists in Zambia are darlings of nonsense.
Let them go to Russian embassy to defend her unchristian behaviour.