ZAMBIAN TRUCK DRIVER DIES IN SOUTH AFRICA

A Zambian truck driver has died after the truck he was in caught fire in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday around 02:00 hours.

Matipa Kabengele, 32, an employee of Maynard Engineering, died at the depot called Pride Milling Nigel in South Africa.



According to the information given to Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, the accident was reported to the Nigel Police Station, South East of Johannesburg. His remains have been deposited to South African Police Service Forensic Mortuary.



And Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa Mrs. Inonge Mwenya conveyed a message of condolences to the bereaved family.

Mrs. Mwenya said the circumstances that led to the death of the driver are really unclear and has therefore called for accelerated investigations.



Mrs. Mwenya said the Mission will keenly follow the updates from the investigations being conducted by the South African Police and give an update in due course

Issued by

Tamara Nyirenda

First Secretary Press and Public Relations

Zambia High Commission

South Africa