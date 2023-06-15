Zambians Angry, Regret Voting For UPND- Howard Kunda

ZAMBIANS ANGRY, REGRET VOTING FOR UPND, CHARGES KUNDA

The Zambian people are hungry and are now angry with the UPND administration, says Howard Kunda.

And Kunda has said that the UPND administration’s fight against corruption is a witch hunt, only meant to silence leaders of opposition political parties.

In an interview, Kunda, who is the leader of the newly formed Zambia Wake up Party (ZAWAPA), said that, while in opposition, the UPND promised to reduce the price of mealie meal, reduce fuel pump prices and reduce the price of fertilizer, including the cost of living; but what is obtaining on the ground is the opposite.

He said that the UPND administration has failed to address the numerous challenges facing the people in communities has disappointed and angered Zambians to an extent of even regretting voting for the UPND government.

"The price of mealie meal has gone up, fuel pump prices are high and, generally; the cost of living is high. When people complain about the high mealie meal prices, the minister even has the audacity to say that it's better the price goes up than not having the commodity. You cannot have a government that changes goal posts like that. So the Zambian people are hungry and are now angry with the UPND administration," Kunda explained…