ZAMBIANS ARE ANNOYED AND DISAPPOINTED WITH THE UPND’S PERFORMANCE – WYNTER KABIMBA

ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says UPND officials should keep quiet if they can’t give hope to the citizens who are currently annoyed because of the high cost of living.

UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda recently urged citizens to endure the current high cost of living for now, saying government was working towards arresting the situation.

Commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Kabimba said what Zambians wanted to hear from the UPND were solutions to the problem.

“What the Zambian people want to hear from the UPND are solutions. The Zambian people are so disturbed now with the high cost of living. The Zambian people are so disappointed with the performance of the UPND. And if the UPND…

