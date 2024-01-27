Zambians Are Resolved To Vote Out HH In 2026 – Stephen Chungu

ZAMBIANS ARE RESOLVED TO VOTE OUT HH IN 2026 – CHUNGU

….says Zambians will vote out the UPND administration because it has failed to Govern

Luanshya, January, Saturday 27, 2024

Former Government Chief Whip in the Patriotic Front (PF) regime Stephen Chungu says the people of Zambia have resolved to vote out President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND Government in the 2026 General Elections.

Mr. Chungu, the former Luanshya Member of Parliament, said Zambians will vote out the UPND administration because it has failed to govern the nation accordingly.

He cited the high cost of living, unemployment, high fuel prices, mealie meal crisis and declining democratic space as failures of the UPND regime.

Mr. Chungu said all the UPND strategies that include the ten-point plan, the calculator, the graphs and ‘increasing in order to reduce’ plan have failed.

“Assessing the UPND Government, I would quickly say it has failed in many areas because nothing has come to fruition from the many promises they had made. There was a time the UPND told Zambians that they would be buying a mealie meal at K50 and that we were going to buy fuel at K12 per litre and that the dollar was going to sell at a single rate. That promise of the Kwacha gaining from 10:00 hours to 14:00 hours I don’t know when it will come to fruition. Maybe the clocks on the walls have all gone off. They said they were not going to be travelling when there is a crisis but we have seen the President traveling all over even when there is a crisis like we have cholera at the moment,” Mr. Chungu said from Luanshya.

He has since advised opposition political parties to unite and field one presidential candidate in 2026 to dislodge the New Dawn Government, a regime he branded as a common enemy for all Zambians.

“Zambia is never short of leaders, even now we have leaders that are vying for these positions but they are being squeezed by the current Government. If the Zambian people have to decide I know for sure that they will make a decision and they have already made a decision, which I can tell you. The decision that they have made is to remove the UPND, though they have not placed their vote on any other party as at now, their vote is hanging, the sympathetic vote that made UNPD go into Government is still hanging.”

“The UPND must be aware now and I am telling them that the decision has already been made by the Zambian people who are just waiting for the time of voting to come. Zambians are very peaceful people. They are waiting for 12th August 2026 to go and vote against the UPND, that decision has already been arrived at whether the UPND like it or not UPND is on its way out. It is a fact because the Zambian people have already decided,” Mr. Chungu said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chungu has declared that he is ready to serve the people of Luanshya Constituency again.