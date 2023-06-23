ZAMBIANS EXPECTED A BRAVE OFFER FROM THE OPPOSITION TO PROVIDE IDEAS OF HOW TO RESOLVE THE CHALLENGES THAT WERE LEFT BY THE PAST REGIME…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

It is very unfortunate that all opposition political parties that are registered so that one day they form govt and improve the welfare of the people in Zambia have chosen a different poor political course , and yet all these problems in the country affect all of us whether we have these different political affiliations . Leaders of opposition political parties have relatives coming from the origins where these artificial challenges are more affecting because of the past poor leadership styles. May be it is time for the former and other opposition leaders to take a back step and learn how a country is governed and managed from this leadership style under president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , zambia should not be a country of rhetoric politicians who can’t engage courageously for international purposes to promote ideas that bring solutions of progress and wealth creation , only when you create wealth for the country can you fight poverty (HH) , when the nation is highly indebted the country’s economy is destroyed and the poverty levels increase (HH ) ,which is logical .

When Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA won the past election ,it was like everyone in the opposition came together and agreed to see president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the new dawn govt fail to lift this country from its kneeling position , just like they did to ensure president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was disadvantaged to win the past election , the country must come first to all of us , because whoever is seeking to lead this country must understand that the country and the people of zambia comes first , success by president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is a benefit for everyone in the country , the future of the country require strategies that mitigate the unforseen circumstances , that is why a country needs leadership and management order at all times . Hate and retributive trends should not continue to take a center stage in our political dispensation , one being a president should not be treated like an enemy , it will be difficult for zambians to see any leadership from elsewhere when we have a better president in office of the presidency who is CRITICISED for doing what is right and beneficial for the country and the people . Character must change we are zambians not by mistake through identity and unity .

We have seen a lot In terms of political disorganization from the opposition , we should have loved to see a more energetic opposition with a vibrant logic on how this country should have been brought out from the mess that seemed impossible to resolve , we seem to have taken an edge of progress because of the focus and robust program efforts which president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has had to undertake , we have seen these positive projections and attainment , the country has deservedly sought for it’s direction under very difficult circumstances , some people have said the trips have been too expensive , I agree but that is the cost price we have to pay as a country in order to achieve these intended goals , it is better than never , we urge youth leaders and other organisations to emulate the charismatic leadership approach and other exploits by the UPND leadership under president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , we should give credit where it is due , if we fail as a country to acknowledge these prospects , it is possible for God to blind us and get back to the same type of leadership that brought us down for another learning experience , God forbid our minds are alert and the eyes are open since 2021 . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY