ZAMBIANS IN SOUTH AFRICA CAUTIONED

…as protests against Ramaphosa administration rage

By Augustine Sichula

ZAMBIA Association in South Africa (ZASA) President Ferdinand Simaanya has called on all Zambians to exercise caution and prioritize safety for themselves following Monday’s national shutdown declared by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters.

South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) declared a national shutdown on Monday, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign accusing him of corruption and mismanaging an energy crisis.

Simaanya who is also Zambia Diaspora Organisation President has appealed to Zambians in South Africa to stay at home and not move around aimlessly.

He has also advised all the Zambian truck companies to make sure that their trucks are parked in their designated yards and should not risk their drivers to take any trips during the shutdown day.

“You may replace your trucks and all insured goods but you cannot bring to life a departed human being. Those traveling into SA, kindly note that you may require to postpone your Monday the 20th March trip to a later date,” Simaanya said.

Simaanya has further advised those travelling to South Africa to postpone their trips to a later date.

“ZASA has chats in all major towns countrywide and we ask our 35 branches and structures countrywide to update us, as events unfold (happen) so that information can be shared promptly on the day,” he said.