Zambians Must Express Their Political Opinions Freely,be It In Or Out Of Churches- Miles Sampa



By Miles Sampa

ZAMBIANS MUST EXPRESS THEIR POLITICAL OPINIONS FREELY,BE IT IN OR OUT OF CHURCHES.

April 8th, 2024

What I know about Zambians is that they always have the last say via the ballot regardless of what is told to them. This I speak from experience as one of those some tend to want to paint all shades of black especially when there is a looming election. The people however tend to decipher kachepa, patronising and real or factual information that they have been receiving months or years before. They vote as themselves collectively deem fit and they are happy once they achieve that.

In the 2021 general elections final two weeks I attended two varying Church services. In the said last Sunday I was at a huge gathering where the flock were being told to maintain the PF government into power. Majority including myself clapped in agreement.

Then the next Sunday in the last week towards the voting day I attended another different Church and the message was the total opposite. ” things are not okay… atleast let’s try something different. Let’s vote for change…”. There was some huge clapping as well . As did not want change then, I almost flew off the windows of that church.

In the 2016 general elections however and as it maybe, it was the preachers that said vote for continuity that carried the day. “Don’t listen to to those promising free things. Babufi..”.

In the end it was not upto me, anyone or what the two preachers had guided in towards the 2021 election day. It was upto the Zambian ordinary citizens. They voted massively for Change of government.

It will be the same in 2026. Regardless what we politicians will get painted black by propaganda, true or perceived and regardless of what will be said inside any Church, it’s the ordinary majority Zambians that will have the last say via the ballot. They are actually in good literacy levels as regards democracy and no one can dupe them to vote who they wish not be it at Councillor, Mayor, MP & Presidential levels.

Reminds me of one chiefdom also where the people in that ward where the palace is, always vote the opposite to what their chief guides. A rider here is that some Chiefs tend to get their guidance obeyed 100% by their subjects.

All I am saying is everyone be it in public, social media, inside or outside churches, within or outside chiefdoms, should be free to express their political views directly or indirectly. Essence of freedom of expression and democracy.

In reality however, the final say is with the majority particular Zambians in constituency, district or entire Country that end up having their last say. They do it so well via the ballot away from external influence especially on the general elections day. In the meantime may everyone freely enjoy expressing their political views but of course within the confines of the law.

MBS08.04.2024