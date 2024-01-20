ZAMBIAN’S PROBLEM IS NOT “DEBT” but “VISIONLESSNESS and GREED” by LEADERSHIP

Kasonde Mwenda C -EFF President

Our problem is not ‘DEBT’ but poor governance and lack of patriotic and innovative thinking by leaders we put in office. Unfortunately most of our leaders just go in to steal and serve their personal interest that’s why they ALL NEVER fail to get RICH individually just a year in power like we are seeing them all owning MINES while Zambia gets poorer.

The way to solve our debt problem is to focus on restructuring it bilaterally/direct with the lenders not wasting time on IMF trial programs such as G20 framework which has not worked anywhere but HH spent 2 years lecturing us how IMF of today is different and how it will solve all our problems. Well, now we can see that he didn’t know what he was talking about as our economy keeps worsening with an inflation of over 14%, a failed currency at K27 to a dollar and a punishing cost of living with mealie meal at K350, and a record high fuel prices at K30 per liter for petrol.

Secondly, we need to move away from Western or China dependence, we need to build our own capacity and we already have a starting point in our mineral resources. It’s regrettable that we have failed to leverage our mineral resources potential 70 years after independence and we always have to run to IMF or so called investors. We need radical change that will put ownership of resources and productivity in the hands of citizens not what is happening now where we are going backwards as the country sinks deeper in institutionalized Corruption and inequitable exploitation of our resources where foreign entities benefits more that Zambians especially with the tax waivers this government has given them. What we need to do is introduced a well articulated Windfall tax regime and most importantly empower Zambian with ownership of our Mineral resources.

It’s lack of introspective thought to think that we can develop solely by depending on Agriculture because we need money/capital investments to drive profitable agriculture not this visionless CDF / Loans / we are seeing which serves more as political appeasement tools than development tools.

HH and his UPND had an opportunity to turn around this country but alas it is another failed project to condemn us more wondering in the wilderness of poverty and underdevelopment. They have no innovative ideas or patriotic resolve to make bold decisions to put Zambia on a path of Economic Freedom. As long as Zambia continues with such caliber of leadership, the country will just get worse.

Zambia needs innovative thinking, it’s time to raise a news generation of leadership that will leverage and be advisable unlike these criminals masquerading as politicians. As Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF we are coming to eradicate this mediocrity and give power to our people to own their resources and come out of perpetual poverty.

Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there.

