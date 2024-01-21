Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Zambians searching for God and Miracles in Uganda

They used to fly to Lagos, Nigeria to Prophet TB Joshua for miracles.

Then to Prophet Sheperd Bushiri in Pretoria, South Africa .

I was surprised to find two full big buses on Saturday at Inter City Bus Terminus leaving for Uganda.

Now Zambians are searching for God and miracles in Uganda.

They are trooping to Prophet Samuel Kakande, the head of Kakande Ministries located at “The Synagogue Church of all Nations”, Uganda, at Mulago, the neighborhood in Kampala.

The Lord says He is near where you are and he will hear you.

“I am a God who is everywhere and not in one place only….Do you not know that I am everywhere in heaven and on earth?”Jeremiah 23-23