Zambians Should Remember That Pf Almost Buried Weapons At President Hichilema’s Farm To Implicate Him Not To Be On The 2021 Ballot Papers – Stembridge Sikalundu

ZAMBIANS SHOULD REMEMBER THAT PF ALMOST BURIED WEAPONS AT PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S FARM TO IMPLICATE HIM NOT TO BE ON THE 2021 BALLOT PAPERS …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Whose mind can that be to have thought of doing such a thing ? , it was not the only attempt one may recall the HATEMBO issue where an opposition leader was used and paid , the gassing accusations where about 57 people lost their lives , millions left traumatised and the pravatisation which was done by the MMD govt using an act of Parliament , but just because Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was a major upfront contender for the presidency of this country , mafias were looking for options to take away the right from president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA .

The many police apprehensions on president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA at his residence in a brutal attacks that represented authoritarian schemes to threaten the life of an innocent citizen , it was impossible for president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to move in this country , the head of state risked his life to be in many parts if the country for his campaigns , guns were fired many ambushes done , I recall when zambians asked to prepare a passport for president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to use if it was a requirement for him to visit other provinces in the country , let’s imagine how carders told president HAKAINDE never to visit the copperbelt , indeed criminals were in power .

What I don’t understand is the fact that president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is a human being whether in opposition at the time or as the republican president , so did the police have the right to attack or handle Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in the manner they used to when he was an opposition leader ?, today when the police search ECL’s residence PF members are saying stop embarrassing the former president , no one in PF could pitty president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA when those guns were being fired at him , the tear gassing of president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s residence ,” the community house ” , the gun shots fired at president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA during radio station interviews , I recall when the president was aided to escape through a high roof top to save his life .

The church ,and all the civic leaders from different none governmental organizations were present in the country for seven years witnessing these activities happening on a citizen whose crime was out of the desire to become president of this country , the opposition leaders in this country witnessed all these unthinkable happenings by the PF regime . The story about the journey of Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to the presidency is a painful and a traumatic experience , 127 days in prison on trumped up charges . How many senior citizens were used and paid to demonise president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , character assassins on the personality is unforgettable experience to any man .

We are told not to speak about the past , this history was made by people who are saying they want to rule this country again , why should we be stopped from reminding ourselves what we experienced as a nation .President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has not taken this trauma with him in the office of the presidency , but Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA recalls very well that only the people of zambia were on his side and besides him there is a living God , when I see the clergy open their voice codes now , I ask myself where these people were when president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was being totured because of wanting to be president of zambia . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY