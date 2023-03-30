Zambians speculate about who gave Mwepu “poisonous” sweet

ENOCK Mwepu’s revelation that his heart illness began shortly after eating a sweet handed to him by a friend while on national duty, has sent the Zambian gossip and speculation mill into overdrive.

In a video that surfaced on the internet last evening, the 2017 Under-20 AFCON winning midfield genius told a South African pastor that he collapsed shortly after a eating a sweet on a plane last year and has not been well since.

“I was travelling for the games, they were international games. Then I ate something. A friend gave me a sweet, and from there, I just collapsed and they had to palpitate me to wake up,” Mwepu disclosed to John Anosike, the senior pastor and president of Word Faith Church in Cape Town.

“Since then I came back to the UK and had to put a defibrillator to prevent heart palpitations, the 24 year added.

Upon hearing Mwepu’s revelation, Pastor Anosike declared that that the 24-year old football star had been poisoned.

Last October, a highly-trained team of doctors at Mwepu’s English Premier League side Brighton & Holve Abion diagnosed the 2017 Under 20 AFCON winning star with a hereditary heart condition which they said could end his life if he continued playing football.

On the strength of their findings, Mwepu retired from playing football at the tender age of 24 and assumed a coaching role for Brighton’s junior team.

But with Mwepu’s disclosure Zambians are demanding answers and want to know which friend gave Mwepu the sweet.

Kalemba