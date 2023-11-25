ZAMBIANS VOTED FOR UPND TO DELIVER CHANGE, NOT LAWLESSNESS – HH

We are in the presidency, and we are called the UPND New Dawn government because of the political party that survived many years of name calling and all manner of inhuman treatment.

Zambians voted for the UPND to deliver change and not lawlessness, and therefore, as party functionaries and especially as citizens that endured pain for several years, we have to do better and deliver development.

We recall vividly how we used to get 1, 000 votes from both Muchinga and Northern Provinces before they were merged and this was back then but we didn’t stop pushing our message in this part of the country.

In 2021, they together with other parts of the country elected UPND. We therefore remain indebted and the only pay back is to deliver development in an equitable manner.

Unity of purpose in the party, recruiting of new members, mobilising the party, obtaining National registration cards and voter’s cards and then continously telling our voters what we have so far achieved, where we are and where we are going has to be at every UPND member’s lips.

This was our message to our UPND Northern Province party leadership this evening. There is no President Hakainde Hichilema without UPND and therefore anyone given an opportunity to serve the public in whatever position, must always have this at the back of their mind that without UPND as a party and through the party the Zambian citizens, no one would be Minister, Permanent Secretary, Director, or indeed District commissioner.

UPND. We have got work to do and work in an organised manner and not chipantepante because that is not what Zambians want.

We remain optimistic that UPND will surely during this 5-year mandate deliver progress for all.

Once more. Thank you to our Northern Province party leadership for holding the UPND together even in times when it was not fashionable to be UPND. Surely, the rewards can already be seen through free education, jobs in various sectors being offered to all citizens of this country. May God bless the UPND party, and may God bless Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia