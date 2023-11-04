ZAMBIANS WANT LUNGU TO PAY BACK MONIES… I’ve been sued to have Lungu pay back – ATTORNEY GENERAL

ZAMBIANS WANT LUNGU TO PAY BACK MONIES – ATTORNEY GENERAL … I’ve been sued to have Lungu pay back
Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has revealed that some citizens have sued him to compel former President Edgar Lungu to pay back the funds the State paid him when he ‘temporarily retired’ from active politics.
Daily Revelation had information that the government was discussing suing Lungu in court for allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses.
I think the government should begin by demanding the money from Edgar Lungu. After all, he has described the presidential benefits as crumbs, meaning it’s a such a small sum of money compared to his networth that he can pay within a heartbeat. It should therefore be no problem for him to pay. If he refuses or neglects to pay back, then court action should be considered. The government may be pushing an open door.
Obtaining money by false pretences is a criminal offence and Lungu being a lawyer knows this. Let Lungu get the same treatment like everyone else as rule of law demands equality before the law. They say old habits die hard. Isn’t this the truth about Lungu defrauding a widow sometime back ?
Don’t be too excited , time will come when Upnd members and leaders will also be sued to pay back what they stole. Kabili you have started it. It will also be done to you in a few years time.