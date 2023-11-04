ZAMBIANS WANT LUNGU TO PAY BACK MONIES… I’ve been sued to have Lungu pay back – ATTORNEY GENERAL

ZAMBIANS WANT LUNGU TO PAY BACK MONIES – ATTORNEY GENERAL … I’ve been sued to have Lungu pay back

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has revealed that some citizens have sued him to compel former President Edgar Lungu to pay back the funds the State paid him when he ‘temporarily retired’ from active politics.

Daily Revelation had information that the government was discussing suing Lungu in court for allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses.

Contacted for comment, Kabesha in an interview, said… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zambians-want-lungu-to-pay-back-monies-attorney-general-ive-been-sued-to-have-lungu-pay-back/