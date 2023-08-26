ZAMBIA’S AGRICULTURE SECTOR UNDER UPND GOVT DESCRIBED AS A TOTAL FAILURE
By Chileshe Mwango
Lundazi Member of Parliament Brenda Nyirenda has described Zambia’s agriculture sector under the new dawn administration as a total failure.
In an interview with Phoenix News, Mrs. Nyirenda has cited government’s failure to deliver the entire allocation of urea fertilizer under the farmer input support programme-fisp- to farmers last season and the failure to buy soya beans from farmers.
Mrs. Nyirenda explains that in the last farming season, about 4,900 metric tons of urea fertilizer was not delivered while this season, only compound “d” has so far been distributed, a situation he says is causing anxiety among farmers.
She says due to failure to deliver adequate inputs on time last season, farmers diverted to growing soya beans as it does not require top dressing but has not been bought by government.
The Lundazi lawmaker is concerned that several farmers in Lundazi are still keeping soya beans in their homes and fear it will go to waste if not sold before the start of the rain season due to poor and lack of proper storage facilities.
Let’s be honest when making statements. I don’t understand why some political leaders take pride in speaking on matters they also lamentably failed to perform.
We should have had a thriving and successful agricultural sector making real economic change in our country but all past administrations have not taken this giant of an economic sector seriously.
Otherwise we a Country should not be were we are now. It is wiser to say there is need to come up with a comprehensive national strategic think tank to practically take this sector to were it belongs. All political leaders must take this as a national issue.
To bring this down to party lines is honestly ridiculous and not taking the moral and high ground. It’s just cheap politics.
For your information we the Voters and employers of most of you who want to work for us are not interested with this immaturity and finger pointing.
If you insist on this trajectory then you must start by apologize to us for having wasted our time while in leadership and passing over to your opponents a broken down agricultural sector not vibrantly contributing to the financial status of our economy. This would be our humble request.
Let’s leave these childish politics and go on to mature issues. There is no point in accusing each other , it a problem which was passed over to successive administrations by the political players we are unfortunately made to rely on and trust. I think it’s called leadership crisis.
Sorry for being blunt. But this is the message you need to hear which will hopefully realign you priorities.