ZAMBIA’S AMBASSADOR TO CHINA H.E MR. IVAN ZYUULU PRESENTS HIS CREDENTAILS TO THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA IN BEIJING,CHINA

His Excellency, Dr. Ivan Zyuulu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zambia to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on 15th August,2023 successfully presented his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Headquarters in Beijing, China.

Speaking before he presented his credentials, the Ambassador echoed on the continued relations between Zambia and China that has existed for over 56 years. He stated that China-Zambia relations have existed since our pre-independence era as a country and championed by Chairman Mao and our founding President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

The Ambassador indicated that the foot print of these historic relations are visible today through monumental structures such as the TAZARA Railway line connecting Zambia to the port of Dar-es-salaam in Tanzania and various other infrastructure projects supported by China including airports, roads, sports stadia, schools and hospitals.

The Ambassador stressed that the two country’s historical ties and friendship which stems from the vital interests of our two countries and people’s have continued to grow from strength to strength.

China’s continued assistance to Zambia through initiatives such as the Belt and Road and Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), among others, has led to sustained and consistent strengthening of both economic and cultural ties.

In concluding, the Ambassador reiterated that the New Dawn Zambian Government stands ready to work with the Chinese Government as well as Chinese investors for win-win cooperation.

Speaking at same event, the Director-General stated that Zambia and China have been “all weather friends”, adding that this friendship culminated in the building of the Tazara railway line which signifies a symbol of friendship.

The Director-General stated that he was pleased to note that these historic relations have since grown from strength to strength, bringing about mutual benefits befitting the all-weather friendship status which happily exists between Zambia and China.

He reiterated China’s relations with Zambia stating that the two countries have been supporting and working together on matters of common interest such as the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director-General also indicated that in June,2022, His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia held a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping.

The high level telephone conservation breathed renewed impetus and reinvigorated the long standing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two mutual friendly countries.

The Director-General further reiterated China’s commitment to continue strengthening and consolidating the relations with Zambia.

Issued by Catherine Muumba Kashoti

Second Secretary-Communications/Press