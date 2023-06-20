Zambia’s creditors aim to make debt relief proposal this week- source

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) – Zambia’s government creditors expect to be in a position to make a debt restructuring proposal to the country by the time of a financial summit in Paris this week, a Paris Club source said on Monday.

The southern African nation defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020 and has since struggled to agree a relief deal with external creditors, with many western officials accusing China, its largest bilateral creditor, of dragging its feet.

“Hopefully we can be in a position to offer a debt treatment to Zambia. We have done our work at the technical level so now it is a question of ironing out the last details,” the source said.

France is hosting dozens of leaders from around the world on Thursday and Friday – including Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema – for a summit about how to ease the debt burden on the most vulnerable countries while freeing up billions of dollars in new funds for climate finance.