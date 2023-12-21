ZAMBIA’S PARTICIPATION AT COP28 ATTRACTS FUNDS

Government says Zambia’s participation at the Conference of Parties, COP28 has set the stage for attracting funds in the country and has projected that significant investment will flow into Zambia’s economy.

Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu says the Ministry will exploit the anticipated increase in financial flows arising from the agreements made at the conference to mobilize resources for the implementation of climate change programs at a country level.

Speaking in Lusaka during a media briefing on the outcomes of COP28, Mr. Nzovu said these benefits are expected to curtalize Zambia’s journey towards a sustainable future.

Mr. Nzovu said the UPND New Dawn Government through the Ministry will follow up using an action matrix on all engagements that were made during COP28 and will ensure that benefits are realized for the country adding that the realization of these benefits will depend on the successful implementation of the projects and programs.

While at COP28, government signed an MOU with Rockerfella Foundation for the development and implementation of 1500 minigrids throughout the country, a program citizens have described as a milestone achievement for the country.

