ZAMBIA’S POSITIVE INTERNATIONAL IMAGE IMPRESSES MWEETWA.

LUSAKA – United Party for National Development (UPND) Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the fulfillment of most campaign policies has turned Zambia into a shining example of democracy on the African continent.

Mr Mweetwa says the positive economic gains that Zambia has made since the UPND formed government in 2021 have greatly contributed to the growth of the country’s positive international image.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People program, Mr. Mweetwa said Zambia’s prudent utilization of public resources, and political stability have turned the country into a point of global reference.

He charged that he was happy that the UPND has delivered through programs such as the reintroduction of free education, increased CDF, and payment of retiree benefits that have injected new hope and inspiration among the country’s citizenry.

He said under two years in government, the UPND has responded to most of the manifesto checklist resulting into successes where successive governments have failed.

“The UPND leadership has scored on a lot of its campaign promises, such as reclaiming political stability, upholding the rule of law, employment, and debt restructuring, among others,” he said.

Mr Mweetwa who is also Southern Province Minister appealed to citizens to remain united as they help the government address minor challenges the country is facing.

He charged that the government is aware of people’s challenges and was working clock towards creating an economy that will be favorable for all.