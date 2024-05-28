ZAMBIA’S SOCIALIST PARTY BACKS ‘ANC’ AHEAD OF WEDNESDAY’S SA ELECTIONS

Lusaka, Tuesday (May 28, 2024)

The Socialist Party (SP) Zambia has backed the ruling African National Congress (ANC) Party ahead of Wednesday’s elections in South Africa.

SP President Fred M’membe says the upcoming elections in South Africa slated for tomorrow, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, are important for the SADC region, Africa and the poor world.

Dr. M’membe said the ANC, whatever the challenges they may have faced in the last 30 years of governance, still presents itself as one of the most progressive political organizations on the continent.

He said the ANC is not only one of the oldest political parties on the continent but also one of the most progressive.

The SP President said that as much as there are many challenges, the ANC losing elections in South Africa by failing to get the majority by Thursday, will spell doom for Africa.

Dr. M’membe said ANC losing elections might also be a setback for South Africa itself.

He is, however, confident that the ANC will get the majority it needs to continue to govern.

Dr. M’membe said, after the elections, there is need for rejuvenation of the ANC for reorientation of the party.

The Opposition Leader said it is clear now that there are forces that want the ANC out of power.

He said the forces are not interested in the well-being of South Africans, SADC or Africa in general but domination.

Dr M’membe emphasized that the ANC presents itself as the most formidable anti-imperialist force on the continent today.

“We, who have grown up in and with the ANC, can only wish it all the best in these elections. We hold our breath and hope a great majority is met to govern that country in the elections. All the best to the ANC, the people of South Africa, SADC and Africa. Aluta continua,” he said.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Director Media Brian Hapunda.