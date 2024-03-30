Zambia’s Threat Against the Resurgence of the PF……the return of PF presents a grave danger to Zambia’s fragile democracy and economic stability

Zambia’s Threat Against the Resurgence of the PF

……the return of the Patriotic Front (PF) presents a grave danger to Zambia’s fragile democracy and economic stability.

30.03.2024

By Daimone Siulapwa

In our current Zambian politics, a dark cloud looms on the horizon, threatening to engulf the nation in a maelstrom of despair and regression.

The return of the Patriotic Front (PF), once ousted from power amidst allegations of corruption and authoritarianism, presents a grave danger to Zambia’s fragile democracy and economic stability.

As the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) grapples with the fallout from the economic hardships wrought by its predecessors and other challenges, the resurgence of the PF poses an existential threat that cannot be ignored.

It is undeniable that the UPND government inherited a nation reeling from the catastrophic economic mismanagement of the previous regime.

Added to that, UPND’s governance and management of economic affairs has been below par and full of trial and error, this has also been made worse by other uncontrollable factors such as global warming.

The legacy of the PF’s tenure is one of soaring debt, depleted reserves, and a crippled economy burdened by the weight of corruption and incompetence.

The harsh realities of austerity measures and belt-tightening instituted by UPND have left many Zambians disillusioned and disenchanted with the current administration, paving the way for the insidious return of the very party responsible for their suffering.

Indeed, the PF’s resurgence is not a mere coincidence but a calculated strategy born out of the desperation of a corrupt and power-hungry elite.

Armed with slick propaganda and empty promises, the PF spin doctors have embarked on a charm offensive designed to seduce the electorate with visions of a return to prosperity and stability.

But make no mistake: behind the veneer of smiles and handshakes lies a sinister agenda to reclaim power at any cost, even if it means sacrificing the future of the nation for their own selfish interests.

A return to power by the PF or any similar entity like UKA would spell disaster for Zambia on multiple fronts.

Economically, it would sound the death knell for any hopes of sustainable growth and development, plunging the nation further into the abyss of debt and dependency.

Socially, it would exacerbate divisions and sow discord, pitting brother against brother in a desperate struggle for survival.

Politically, it would signal the death knell for democracy, as the forces of autocracy and tyranny tighten their grip on power, crushing dissent and extinguishing the flames of freedom.

In the face of such a dire threat, it is incumbent upon every patriotic Zambian to remain vigilant and resolute in their opposition to the machinations of the PF and its ilk.

We must not be swayed by empty promises or beguiled by false prophets of prosperity.

Instead, we must hold fast to the principles of justice, accountability, and transparency, and demand nothing less from those who seek to lead us.

The battle for Zambia’s future is far from over, and the stakes could not be higher.

We stand at a crossroads, where the choices we make today will determine the destiny of generations to come.

Let us not falter in the face of adversity, but stand united in our determination to build a nation where the rule of law reigns supreme, where the rights of all citizens are respected, and where the voices of the people cannot be silenced by the forces of tyranny, irrespective of who is in power.

As citizens, we must remain vigilant and steadfast in our opposition to any attempts to roll back the progress we have made no matter how little towards a brighter future. The time to act is now, before it is too late.

Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity and Citizen Economic Empowerment.

