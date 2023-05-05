ZCCM-IH BOSS RESIGNS FOLLOWING EXCESSIVE INTERFERENCE FROM STATE HOUSE

Information reaching Daily Revelation indicates that ZCCM-IH chairperson Dolika Banda has resigned her position following excessive interference from State House over the many decisions in the mining sector, including on KCM, Mopani and the decisions on the stake in Kansanshi mines.

Well placed sources have told Daily Revelation that Banda resigned her position as she has been unable to make decisions for which she was appointed for.

“She has been frustrated during the period she was appointed to the decision as all the decisions ranging from KCM, Mopani, Kansanshi and even on the exploration into the Cobalt resources and which people to bring in. There are a whole host of issues currently ongoing in which decisions appear to be coming directly from the presidency at State House,” sources said. “The complaint has been about the overall decision making in ZCCM-IH and the lady saw little reason of remaining in an institution where she could not make decisions.”

Contacted for comment, Mines minister Paul Kabuswe said he has heard about…