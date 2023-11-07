ZCCM-IH, VEDANTA PEN AGREEMENT ON KCM

ZCCM-IH and VEDANTA Resources have signed a shareholders and implementation agreement on the running of Konkola Copper Mines.

The agreement will help regulate the business of KCM by setting out vedanta and ZCCM-IH obligations.

Mines Minister PAUL KABUSWE, Infrastructure Minister, CHARLES MILUPI , Technology and Science Minister, FELIX MUTATI witnessed the signing of the agreement this afternoon in LUSAKA.

And witnessing the signing ceremony, Mines Minister PAUL KABUSWE challenged all parties to abide by what has been agreed.

Mr. KABUSWE said it is important to take corporate social responsibility serious as it is one way of improving the company’s relationship with the community.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Vedanta Resources Representative CHRISTOPHER GRIFFITH said the company now shifts focus to actualize its investment pledge which was announced on 5th September 2023 when the agreement was reached.

Mr. GRIFFITH said the company will also aim towards regaining community confidence in the company through the new and strengthened partnership with Government.

Meanwhile, ZCCM IH Chief Executive Officer NDOBA VIBETTI said the agreements outline each stakeholders role managing the affairs of the mine.

ZNBC