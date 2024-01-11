ZCFA FORMS TEAM TO RESEARCH ON THE 60 YEARS OF BILATERAL RELATIONS BETWEEN ZAMBIA AND CHINA

The Zambia China Friendship Association (ZCFA) is pleased to announce that it has selected a distinguished group of participants for the upcoming research on the 60 years of bilateral relations between Zambia and China.

ZCFA Secretary General Frederick Mutesa says the research aims to study the historical journey of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Dr Mutesa says the association is confident that the findings from this research will serve as a valuable resource for policymakers, businesses, and individuals seeking to enhance and deepen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

“The selected participants are renowned scholars, experienced diplomats,and former key government officials. They possess extensive knowledge and expertise on the Zambia-China relationship, and their inclusion in this research will undoubtedly add immense value to our study,” he said.

“The following are the selected participants 1)Dr Njunga Micheal Mulikita

2) Dr Mbita Chitala

3) Dr Fredrick Mutesa

4) Mr Mike Chiro Soko

5)Mr Mwansa Chalwe

6) Mr Kelvin Chileshe

7)Mr Kapulu Manjimela

We express our sincere gratitude to the selected participants for their willingness to contribute their expertise and time to this essential endeavor.”

The Zambia China Friendship Association (ZCFA) is a non-governmental organization committed to promoting and strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the people of Zambia and China.

Through cultural exchanges, educational programs, and various initiatives, ZCFA strives to enhance mutual understanding and facilitate the development of mutually beneficial relationships between the two nations.