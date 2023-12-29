ZDA’s end-of-year joke- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



UBUFI

ZDA’s end-of-year joke

Last year, ZDA says they recorded committed investment of $37billion.

We couldn’t even trace a single manufacturing plant being set up!

This year they say it’s $40billion!

So according to ZDA, Zambia has received $77billion investment in two years?

Imagine if this was true, what this could do our foreign exchange market.

If ZDA was to be believed, I guess the country doesn’t need the IMF and World Bank and is no longer a poor country.

Sadly they make the President announce such ridiculous numbers and he becomes an object of open ridicule!

Below is their Report

ZDA Records US$40 Billion Committed Investments and 160,280 Jobs in 2023

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has recorded US$39.95 billion worth of committed investments and 160,280 committed jobs from 379 investment projects in 2023.

Speaking at the end of year Media Briefing in Lusaka, ZDA Board Chairperson Professor Biemba Maliti said the good leadership of the President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema continues to inspire investor confidence.

Professor Maliti said the President has opened many strategic doors, making it easier to attract and promote investment.

He noted that the President has strategically engaged with world leaders and top investors globally to unlock the much needed capital to transform Zambia’s various endowments into jobs and wealth for the good of Zambia.

“As a result of the president’s intervention, many of the committed investments from Europe, China, and United Kingdom, United States of America, Middle East and the rest of the world are being implemented and are at various stages of actualisation,” he explained.

Professor Maliti said the key drivers to the huge investment projects include the stable macroeconomic fundamentals, business reforms by government such as the Public Private Dialogue Forum and Presidential Delivery Unit and improved funding to the ZDA among others.

The board chairperson added that the Agency further facilitated market access for 283 exporters to potential buyers in Congo DR, Botswana, Mozambique, South Africa and Angola among others, 347 exporters were trained in export readiness and 700 were facilitated to access trade information.

In 2024, Professor Maliti said the Agency is looking forward to hosting a flagship investment forum dubbed Make in Zambia Investment Conference, facilitate development of Special Economic Zones, the virtual deal room and electric vehicle batteries and battery accessories value chain among others.

In terms of trade and business development, the Agency will focus increasing the number of Trade Missions into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC, create beef and crop zones for and Market linkages and facilitation of partnerships and joint ventures.