A taped video address from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has just been played at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos,” he said.

“They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through.”

He told the crowd his country was fighting for “our freedom to live, to love, to sound” but Russian bombs were bringing silence to the streets.

“Support us in any way you can, but not with your silence,” he told the crowd.

“Fill the silence with music.”