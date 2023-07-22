Zelensky fires Ukrainian ambassador to UK after criticism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has removed Vadym Prystaiko from his position as the country’s ambassador to the UK.

Reports suggest that the dismissal came after Prystaiko publicly criticized President Zelensky’s handling of a dispute over expressing gratitude for British military aid.

Prystaiko had referred to Zelensky‘s commitment to thanking the UK defense minister daily as “unhealthy sarcasm.”

Despite no official reason being given by Kyiv for the dismissal, it has been confirmed that Prystaiko is no longer serving as the ambassador.

Earlier this month, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace cautioned Ukraine, stating that its allies were not a retail platform like Amazon.

He emphasized the importance of Kyiv showing appreciation for the weapons it receives, as this could influence Western politicians to provide further assistance. Wallace’s comments came after President Zelensky criticized the military alliance, NATO, for the delays in granting Ukraine membership.

“How else can we show our gratitude? We can wake up in the morning and thank the minister. Let him write to me and tell me how to thank him,” Mr Zelensky said of the defence minister’s comments.

Mr Prystaiko told Sky News there was a “little bit of sarcasm” in his president’s response, which he believed was “unhealthy”.

“We’re not expecting anybody to fight for us, we only ask for equipment,” he said, adding “Ben can call me and tell me anything he wants”.