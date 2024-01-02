Zelensky’s New Year’s address promises additional weaponry manufactured in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to sharply increase the number of weapons produced by Ukraine next year.

In his New Year’s message, Mr. Zelensky reiterated his promise that at least one million drones will be built.

Fighting continued into New Year’s Eve, with five people killed in attacks in Odessa, southern Ukraine, and the Russian-controlled Donetsk region.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin gave a New Year’s speech, praising his army but not explicitly mentioning the war.

The Russian President praised his soldiers as “heroes. at the forefront of the fight for truth” while also touching on economic issues, an important topic for many Russians, and declaring 2024 “the year of the family.

” Speaking on Sunday, as the war against Russia entered its third year, Zelensky said: “Next year the enemy will feel the fury of domestic production. ” He said Ukraine would produce “a million” more drones by 2024 – something he said earlier this month – and that F-16 fighter jets would be delivered by Ukraine’s Western partners deliver.

“Our pilots have mastered the F-16 aircraft and we will definitely see them in our skies,” he said. “So that our enemies can certainly see what our anger really is.

” The New Year’s message came just hours before more attacks. In Russian-occupied Donetsk, four people were killed and 13 injured, according to Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of Donetsk, on Telegram.

He described the attack as “a massive bombardment from multiple rocket launchers.

” Additionally, in Odessa, southern Ukraine, one person was killed and three others injured in a Russian drone strike, local governor Oleg Kiper said.

Fighting has increased in recent days, after Russia launched attacks across Ukraine on Friday, killing 39 people in what Kiev described as Russia’s biggest missile bombardment of the war hitherto Several cities were affected, including the capital Kiev.

This was followed by Ukraine’s attacks on Russia on Saturday, with Moscow reporting deadly airstrikes in the country’s southwest – leaving 24 dead and more than 100 injured in Belgorod, near the border.

Mr Zelensky called on Western allies to maintain support for Ukraine as the country faces the risk of aid from allies in Washington and Europe slowing down.

Ukraine has received the latest military aid package from the United States – with any further aid being delayed due to controversy in the US Congress.

Mr Zelensky admitted his country’s spring offensive was not as successful as he had hoped, but emphasized in his message that his country had become stronger before the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Mr Putin did not mention the war in Ukraine in his New Year’s speech, which was significantly narrowed compared to last year.

But he said: “To all those at the forefront of the fight for truth and justice: you are our heroes, our hearts go out to you, ” he said. “We are proud of you, we admire your courage. ”