Emmanuel Mwamba writes:



ZESCO breaches Bulk Supplier Agreement by invoking Force Majeure Clause

ZESCO has invoked the Force majeure clause to deny bulk supply of power to companies it has contract with.

Force majeure is a French term that literally means “greater force.” It is related to the concept of an act of God, an event for which no party can be held accountable, such as an earthquake or hurricane or drought.

We hope that ZESCO will also effect the same measure to CEC their biggest customer with a bulk supplier Agreement.

The power utility and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) signed a 13-year bulk supply agreement (BSA).

Below is the letter being written to its bulk supply customers.

DECLARATION OF FORCE MAJEURE

Reference is made to the above subject matter

Zambia’s Power Sector is currently experiencing a critical situation with respect to

generation and supply of power due to the prolonged drought caused by El Niño,

leading to decreased water levels in the Kafue and Zambezi Basins.

The said position has reduced the country’s hydropower generation capacity thereby

creating a deficit of about 700MW.

Consequently, ZESCO has in the recent past

held engagements with the bilateral customers and other relevant sectors regarding the prevailing situation.

In line with the Republican President’s declaration of National Disaster and Emergency as provided for under the Disaster Management Act No.13 of 2010,

supported by other relevant legislation, we wish to notify you that we have invoked a “Force Majeure” as prescribed by clause eighteen (18) of your Power Supply Agreement(s).

ZESCO is amenable and open to facilitate due diligence visits to our

generation facilities for our customers to appreciate the ful I extent of the

challenges currently prevailing.