ZESCO DEFENDS PROPOSED UPDWARD REVISION OF CONNECTION FEES

By Chileshe Mwango

ZESCO Limited has submitted that failure to approve the proposed upward revision of the standard connection fees will result in continued delay in connection of customers to the national grid leading to another backlog of unconnected customers on the waiting list.

In his presentation at a public hearing on ZESCO Limited’s connection charges application in Lusaka today, Company Director of Planning Malama Bwalya says this will also worsen ZESCO’s financial position and further lead to poor service provision.

Mr. Bwalya disclosed that the prevailing economic conditions are hampering ZESCO’s ambition to connect all customers desiring to be connected to the national grid as it is costly.

But some of the submitters have opposed ZESCO’s application for new standard connection fees stating that the same way the company was able to sponsor political parties and 16 football teams in the past is how it can subsidize customers wishing to be connected.

The submitters who include the Consumer and Unity Trust Society -CUTs- observed that if approved, the new fees will result in increased poverty levels in the country and limit the growth capacity of Small Medium and Enterprise -SMEs- while others have supported the proposed increment but say it should be done in a phased manner.

And speaking earlier, Energy Regulation Board -ERB- Board Chairperson Reynold Bowa emphasized that the process of determining charges in the energy sector is transparent and that the board will continue overseeing the country’s energy sector as it is an economic backbone for Zambia.

PHOENIX NEWS