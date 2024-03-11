ZESCO LOAD SHEDDING NEEDS REVISION- SIKAILE SIKAILE

ZESCO LOAD SHEDDING NEEDS REVISION

The government, through ZESCO, has informed the nation of the load shedding schedule, which will begin with 8 hours per day. We are all aware of the reasons why we are faced with these challenges as a nation. However, it would be better if ZESCO could start with 4 hours of load shedding initially and provide citizens with advance notice of schedule adjustments, gradually increasing the duration. This would allow citizens to prepare alternative solutions for their survival.

My concern is that if we start with 8 hours, by the end of the year, we will experience full-day load shedding, negatively impacting all businesses, especially small ones, and adversely affecting our nation’s economy. Additionally, increasing the duration without a strategic approach will lead to more charcoal burning across the country, further disrupting rainfall patterns and causing endless droughts.

Following the drought we faced, some farmers may resort to using electricity for various alternative farming methods to grow food. If this schedule is not carefully considered, it may have a significant impact.

Furthermore, the government, through ZESCO, should announce tax exemptions on all irrigation and solar systems so that citizens can afford alternative energy sources.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE