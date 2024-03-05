ZESCO MAY START LOAD-SHEDDING

ZESCO has announced that it may soon start load-shedding power due to low water inflows in reservoirs caused by the drought.

Company Director Generation, WESLEY LWIINDI says the situation is dire that Zesco has had to reduce power generation at Kariba dam to allow for water to build up in the dam.

He says water levels at Itezhi Tezhi have also been dropping steadily since December.

Mr. LWIINDI said this during a stakeholder and customer engagement meeting in Mazabuka, Southern province.

And senior regional Manager Southern, GIVEN MONDE said the utility is drafting the load-shedding schedule which will be published once it gets corporate approval.

He advised farmers and other customers in Mazabuka to use power efficiently to avoid wastage.

Meanwhile, Zesco head of business development, FITZPATRICK KAPEPE said the firm is also expected to adjust electricity tariffs by May 1, 2024.

Mr. KAPEPE however noted that the adjustment is subject to a number of factors and could actually effect a reduction in tariffs rather than an increase.

According to the Tariff adjustments schedule approved by the Energy Regulation Board -ERB, Zesco tariffs are expected to increase from 40 ngwee per kilowatt hour to 54 ngwee per kilowatt hour.

And Zambia National Farmers Union –ZNFU- Representative, IAN ROBINSON advised Zesco to find other sources of power to ensure steady supply.

He warned that without power, the impact on food production will be severe for the country.

Mr. ROBINSON said the country is expected to experience a 90 percent crop failure for small scale farmers as a result of the drought.

