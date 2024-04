ZESCO REINSTATING EIGHT HOUR LOADSHEDING SCHEDULE

ZESCO Limited has announced reinstating an eight hour loadsheding Schedule in Lusaka.

In a statement Company Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi says the decision has been made to enhance stability in power management across Lusaka.

Mr. Maumbi says ZESCO identified some challenges with the previous staggered schedule and the company is committed to refining its approach to better serve customers.