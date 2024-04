ZESCO SAYS THERE WAS NO POWER FAILURE AT MONGU AIRPORT

Statement from ZESCO Limited in light of recent event during the visit of the President of the Republic of Zambia, H.E. Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, to Mongu for the Kuomboka Ceremony of the Lozi people, the Corporation wishes to clarify the circumstances surrounding the temporary disruption to the public address system used in the President’s appearance.