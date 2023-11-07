ZICTA PARTNERS WITH ACCA TO ENHANCE CYBER SECURITY AWARENESS

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has partnered with the ACCA in order to enhance cyber security awareness among financial professionals by signing a memorandum of understanding.

Speaking during the Signing ceremony, ZICTA Director General, Choolwe Nalubamba says, the MoU is particularly important because it aligns well with most of the mandates of the Authority.

Mr Nalubamba says that, the partnership will also help in synergizing the ICT ecosystem for finance professionals and enhance professional efficiency in order for the Authority to deliver services better.

He adds that ZICTA recognizes the growing need for financial professionals to be aware of the cyber security related risks hence the MOU could not have come at a better time.

And Speaking at the same event, ACCA Zambia Head , Janice Matwi says the MOU is a symbol of the two companies’ dedication to work hand in hand to enhance capacity building and foster competency development.

She says the signing of the MOU is a beginning of a transformative journey that she believes will have a profound impact on all stakeholders involved.