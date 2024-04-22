ZICTA TO ANNOUNCE PARAMETERS FOR FOURTH MOBILE OPERATOR IN JULY 2024

The Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority-ZICTA- says parameters for Zambia’s fourth mobile player Beeline Telecom will be announced by 31st July, 2024

Zambia’s fourth mobile operator Beeline Telecom was scheduled to launch on 30th June, 2022 but was unable to commence operations due to procurement challenges which saw ZICTA extending Beeline’s deadline for the launch to 31st January 2023 but has remained quiet since then.

When asked what has caused the further delay in the launch, ZICTA Vice Board Chairperson Milner Makuni told Phoenix News that the mobile player was given another extension of up to July this year to give them more time.

Mr. Makuni says there are some parameters that have been given to Beeline Telecom of what exactly they are supposed to do by July 31st 2024 which will soon be announced.