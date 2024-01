ZIDANE’S FAMILY GIVING HIM PRESSURE TO BECOME ALGERIA COACH

By the way ZIDANE’S dad and mum are from Algeria.

Zinedine Yazid Zidane is receiving pressure from family to become new Algerian National Team coach.

The Algerian Football Federation is pushing very hard to make Zizou the coach of the nation team.

His relatives (his family in Kabyle) want to see him in this position and are pushing him in this direction.

[RMCsport]

Godfrey M Chikumbi