Zim national has been arrested in connection with Thabo Bester’s prison escape

A 31 year old Zimbabwean national has been arrested in connection with Thabo Bester’s prison escape. The suspect was arrested in Johannesburg today morning. This will be the 9th suspect to be arrested in connection with the case.

Thabo Bester is a South African convicted criminal who escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in South Africa after faking his death in a fire in his prison cell in May 2022. He was on the run for almost a year before being caught in Arusha, Tanzania on 8 April 2023. He was arrested along with his partner and alleged accomplice, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana.