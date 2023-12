ZIM VEEP MARRIES

In Pictures: Constantino Chiwenga and Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi’s Lavish Wedding in Borrowdalea dazzling affair,

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga and Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi decided to take the plunge and tie the knot in a grand white wedding at St Gerald’s Catholic Church in Borrowdale on Saturday.

This is Chiwenga’s third marriage, having been previously married to Marry Mubaiwa and Jocelyn Mauchaza.