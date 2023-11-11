Zim woman stabbed to death in front of kids in Manchester

A 35-year-old Zimbabwean woman, Perseverance Ncube, known as ‘Percy’ to friends, died after being stabbed in front of her two young children in Manchester in the early hours of Friday (November 10).

A 45 year old suspect (name withheld) has been arrested by police after a manhunt triggered by the tragedy on Dukesgate Grove, Little Hulton, Salford in Manchester.

The attack is said to have happened around 2:40am and witnesses report seeing police arriving at 3am.

According to police Ms Ncube was ‘found by her two young children with a single stab injury to the chest’, before she was taken to hospital. She then sadly died.

The woman was attacked by her former partner, who was released from prison three years ago after another attack on her which saw him sentenced to 10 years in prison and serving only half the term.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation, and an experienced team of detectives continue to work extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened earlier this morning.

“This was a truly horrific attack on a mother, witnessed by her two young children and we really need the public to come forward and give information to us that may be able to assist our enquiries to find answers for them.

“A man, aged 45, fled the scene but has since been arrested by officers on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning. Our inquiries at present suggest that the victim was known to the suspect and we believe that it was targeted attack.

“We recognise that incidents of this nature will understandably cause worry in our communities in Greater Manchester and to reassure members of the public, additional neighbourhood officers will be in and around the surrounding area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to come and speak to us.

“We urge people who were in the area at the time of the incident to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“We are also appealing to any motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything that may be of relevance to our investigation on Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log number 236 10/11/2023; or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.